Construction on Paramount — what will be Nashville's tallest building — has reached a milestone, with the downtown skyscraper now standing approximately one-half the height of its eventual 750 feet.

In addition, and relatedly, development company Giarratana has announced that pre-sales of the future 125 Paramount condominium residences are nearing the 50 percent mark.

Paramount as of Oct. 12, 2026

Paramount as of Oct. 12, 2026