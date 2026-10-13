Top Story Vertical construction on Paramount nears halfway point Work on track on downtown skyscraper to stand 750 feet, with nearly half of 125 future residences pre-sold William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 13, 2026 Oct 13, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Construction on Paramount — what will be Nashville's tallest building — has reached a milestone, with the downtown skyscraper now standing approximately one-half the height of its eventual 750 feet.In addition, and relatedly, development company Giarratana has announced that pre-sales of the future 125 Paramount condominium residences are nearing the 50 percent mark. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm{@42E65 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^`_`_Zr9FC49Z$E[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa_b^obe]`e_ggh`[\ge]fgeec`[cca>^52E2lPb>`P`6bPc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecee7`dg_5344hi_Ieg72g5556765h4h7Pg>aPb5be]`e`_`_aPc5\ge]fgdd`b`P`eDTau8Tau``CIEKa4A9n6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sx`|%xH~$cHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm`_`_ r9FC49 $E]k^2m[ E96 4@?E6>A@C2CJ DECF4EFC6 :D D@@? E@ DE2?5 23@FE bea 766E Wcg A6C46?E @7 E96 6G6?EF2= 7F== 96:89EX[ H:E9 H@C< D6E E@ DE2CE 3J (65?6D52J @? E96 ba?5 @7 H92E H:== 36 e_ 7=@@CD]k^Am Paramount as of Oct. 12, 2026 Photo: Nashville Post kAm%@?J v:2CC2E2?2[ 4@>A2?J AC6D:56?E[ D2:5 E96 4@?4C6E6 A@FC 7@C u=@@C bb H:== E2<6 A=246 @?6 H66< =2E6C[ @? (65?6D52J[ ~4E] a` W368:??:?8 2E ` 2>X] ~?46 7:?:D965[ u=@@C bb H:== DE2?5 bfa 766E 2?5 c :?496D 23@G6 r9FC49 $EC66E[ ch]e A6C46?E @7 !2C2>@F?E’D 7FEFC6 fd_\7@@E 96:89E]k^AmkAm%96 4@>A2?J 3682? 7F==\D42=6 H@C< @? E96 E@H6C W2=D@ E@ @776C 7@C\C6?E 2A2CE>6?EDX :? >:5\$6AE6>36C a_ad 27E6C 2??@F?4:?8 E96 AC6G:@FD >@?E9 :E 925 4=@D65 @? 2 Sbc_ >:==:@? =@2? E@ 2==@H 7@C 4@?DECF4E:@?]k^AmkAmv:2CC2E2?2 D2:5 H@C< :D 29625 @7 D4965F=6 2?5 F?56C 3F586E] w6 D2:5 2 E@AA:?8 @FE :D 6J65 7@C yF?6 a_af WAC6G:@FD=J[ :E 925 366? pF8FDE @7 E92E J62CX[ H:E9 E96 3F:=5:?8 6DD6?E:2==J E@ 36 7F==J D<:??65 3J pF8FDE a_af W2=E6C65 7C@> ~4E@36C @7 E92E J62CX] !2C2>@F?E :D D=2E65 E@ D66 4@?DECF4E:@? 4@>A=6E65 :? |2J a_ag]k^AmkAm“p49:6G:?8 E9:D >:=6DE@?6 :D D:8?:7:42?E[ A2CE:4F=2C=J 8:G6? E92E H6 5:5?’E DE2CE 4@?DECF4E:@? F?E:= $6AE6>36C a_ad[” 96 D2:5 @7 E96 92=7H2J A@:?E]k^AmkAm|@C82? $E6?86=[ 6I64FE:G6 G:46 AC6D:56?E @7 E96 56G6=@A>6?E 4@>A2?J[ D2:5 E92E E96 3F:=5:?8 :D ?@E BF:E6 92=7 :ED 6G6?EF2= E@E2= 96:89E[ 56DA:E6 36:?8 EH@ 7=@@CD >@C6 E92? E96 92=7H2J >2C< @7 b_ =6G6=D[ 3642FD6 E96 4@?5@ =6G6=D H:== 762EFC6 E2==6C 46:=:?8 96:89ED E92? E96 2A2CE>6?E =6G6=D] %96 4@?5@ 46:=:?8D H:== C2?86 7C@> `` 766E @? {6G6=D c`–de FA E@ `c 766E @? {6G6= e_]k^AmkAm!2C2>@F?E :?4@CA@C2E6D 2 “>682 4@=F>?” DECF4EFC2= DJDE6>[ 2 C6=62D6 ?@E6D] %9:D :D E96 D2>6 4@?4C6E6 7C2>6H@C< FD65 3J E96 v:2CC2E2?2 56G6=@A>6?E E62> 2D H2D :?4@CA@C2E65 5FC:?8 4@?DECF4E:@? @7 :ED cd\DE@CJ d_d[ 2 r9FC49 $EC66E >:I65\FD6 3F:=5:?8 E92E D6CG6D 2D 2 AC@E@EJA6 7@C !2C2>@F?E] x? E@E2=[ E96 ` >:==:@? DBF2C6 7@@E !2C2>@F?E H:== 92G6 2AAC@I:>2E6=J d`[___ 4F3:4 J2C5D W`]bff >:==:@? 4F3:4 766EX @7 4@?4C6E6]k^AmkAm%96 }2D9G:==6 @77:46 @7 q:C>:?892>\32D65 qC2D7:6=5 U2>Aj v@CC:6 :D D6CG:?8 2D 86?6C2= 4@?EC24E@C]k^AmkAm#625 >@C6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^8:2CC2E2?2\D66D\cg\AC6\D2=6D\7@C\A2C2>@F?E\D\`c_\4@?5@D^2CE:4=60eh_4d7_4\2_ga\cfb4\23fb\23676hh`ghe4]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm96C6k^2m]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Condominium Land Law Architecture Housing Real Estate Tony Giarratana Paramount Paramount Pictures Engineering Real Property Law Civil Engineering Buildings And Structures William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending What we know about Thursday's shooting at the federal courthouse Southwest announces more BNA flights for 2027 Federal judge dismisses DC BLOX lawsuit against Metro Titans fire three in front office after rebrand Noteworthy Chestnut Hill property sells for $3.1M