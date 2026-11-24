Top Story Vanderbilt faces numerous class action lawsuits over cyberattack Eleven complaints follow Nov. 9 ransomware attack targeting university’s digital infrastructure Julianne Akers Julianne Akers Author email Nov 24, 2026 Nov 24, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Kirkland Hall on the Vanderbilt campus Courtesy of VU Vanderbilt University is facing a slew of class action lawsuits following the Nov. 9 cyberattack that spread malicious software throughout the institution’s computers and digital infrastructure.As of Monday afternoon, 11 federal class action lawsuits have been filed against the university over the attack, which infiltrated some of Vanderbilt’s cloud storage systems, such as Microsoft OneDrive and Box. The ransomware attack was claimed to be carried out by cyberattack group BYOD, which has hacked other U.S. universities and organizations. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 =2HDF:ED 2==686 2 C2?86 @7 4=2:>D :?4=F5:?8 8C@DD ?68=:86?46[ 3C6249 @7 :>A=:65 4@?EC24E[ F?;FDE 6?C:49>6?E[ 3C6249 @7 7:5F4:2CJ 5FEJ[ :?G2D:@? @7 AC:G24J 2?5 3C6249 @7 4@?7:56?46] |2?J @7 E96 DF:ED 2==686 E92E '2?56C3:=E 72:=65 E@ 256BF2E6=J AC@E64E E96 AC:G2E6 :?7@C>2E:@? @7 6>A=@J66D 2?5 DEF56?ED 2?5^@C 72:=65 E@ H2C? E96> @7 E96 F?:G6CD:EJ’D “:?256BF2E6 :?7@C>2E:@? D64FC:EJ AC24E:46D]” %96 =2HDF:ED 2=D@ 4=2:> '2?56C3:=E 72:=65 E@ 67764E:G6=J D64FC6 92C5H2C6 E92E 4@?E2:?D AC@E64E65 AC:G2E6 :?7@C>2E:@?]k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E96 DF:ED DE2E6D '2?56C3:=E’D ?68=:86?46 92D 42FD65 2?I:6EJ[ 6>@E:@?2= 5:DEC6DD[ =@DD @7 AC:G24J 2?5 @E96C 64@?@>:4 2?5 ?@?\64@?@>:4 =@DD6D] xE 2=D@ 4@?E6?5D E92E E96 A=2:?E:77D H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ DF776C 4@?E:?F65 C:D<D @7 6IA@DFC6 @7 E96:C AC:G2E6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42FD:?8 E96> E@ 36 2E 2? :?4C62D65 C:D< @7 :56?E:EJ E967E @C 7C2F5]k^AmkAmp?@E96C DF:E 4=2:>D '2?56C3:=E 72:=65 E@ 7@==@H u656C2= %C256 r@>>:DD:@? vF:56=:?6D 2?5 :?5FDECJ DE2?52C5D[ ?@E:?8 E96 u%r 24E’D AC@9:3:E:@? @7 “F?72:C AC24E:46D :? @C 27764E:?8 4@>>6C46]”k^AmkAm|F=E:A=6 &]$] =2H 7:C>D 2C6 C6AC6D6?E:?8 E96 A=2:?E:77D[ H:E9 D6G6C2= @7 E96> 36:?8 C6AC6D6?E65 3J z?@IG:==6\32D65 |:=36C8] ~E96C 4=:6?ED 2C6 36:?8 C6AC6D6?E65 3J E96 }2D9G:==6 @77:46 @7 $EC2?49[ y6??:?8D U2>Aj v2CG6J[ 2=@?8 H:E9 G2C:@FD @FE\@7\DE2E6 7:C>D]k^AmkAmp >2;@C:EJ @7 E96 DF:ED 2C6 56>2?5:?8 2 ;FCJ EC:2= 2?5 2 564=2C2E@CJ ;F586>6?E CF=:?8 E92E D2JD '2?56C3:=E “@H65 — 2?5 4@?E:?F6D E@ @H6 — 2 =682= 5FEJ E@ FD6 C62D@?23=6 52E2 D64FC:EJ E@ D64FC6 E96 52E2 6?ECFDE65 E@ :E[” 2=@?8 H:E9 E96 5FEJ E@ ?@E:7J :>A24E65 :?5:G:5F2=D @7 2 52E2 3C6249] !=2:?E:77D 2=D@ D66< 7@C E96 4@FCE E@ CF=6 E92E '2?56C3:=E 3C624965 :ED 5FE:6D 3J 72:=:?8 E@ FD6 256BF2E6 >62DFC6D E@ AC@E64E :ED 52E2]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Malware Vanderbilt University Information Age Information Technology Cyberspace Security Technology Hazards Engineering Failures Computing Digital Media Technology Computer Law Software Engineering Computer Science Secure Communication Software Computer Security Exploits Computer Security Cybercrime Security Breaches Cyberwarfare Security Engineering Legal Disputes Computer Engineering Digital Technology Defendant Cyberattack Class Action Plaintiff Data Breach Ransomware Lawsuit Negligence Gross Negligence Common Law Julianne Akers Author email Follow Julianne Akers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Blue Moon Waterfront Grille closes Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership Tex-Mex cuisine restaurant set for 12South