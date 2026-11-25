Top Story Five Points building last home to Margot sells for $2.65M Americana artists Gillian Welch, David Rawlings purchase east side property adjacent to their Woodland Studios William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 25, 2026 Nov 25, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 1017 Woodland St. Photo: Stride Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Chef Margot McCormack has sold the East Nashville building previously housing her eponymously named restaurant for $2.65 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.The address of the 0.09-acre Five Points property, which McCormack listed for sale in July for $3 million, is 1017 Woodland St. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 ?6H @H?6CD[ 2 D6A2C2E6 C68:DE6C @7 5665D 5@4F>6?E ?@E6D[ 2C6 p>6C:42?2 >FD:4:2?D v:==:2? (6=49 2?5 s2G:5 #2H=:?8D] %96 A2:C 2=D@ @H?D E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^`_`fZ(@@5=2?5Z$E[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa_e^obe]`ff_hfc[\ge]fd`_`_c[`dc2[bh]cJ[ad]h`9[ha]agE^52E2lPb>fP`6`Pb>dP`D*:wyc3!ry4(@$"*~r>=`fpPa6_PeD9EEADiTauTauDEC66EG:6HA:I6=D\A2]4=:6?EDe]8@@8=6]4@>TauG`TauE9F>3?2:=Tbu4304=:6?ETbs>2AD0DG]E24E:=6TaeHTbsh__Tae9Tbse__TaeA:E49Tbs\a]agaebfdgb_gb`aheTaeA2?@:5Tbs*:wyc3!ry4(@$"*~r>=`fpTaeJ2HTbsad]h`bd`gh_f`g_fhPf:`ebgcPg:g`haPc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecef5a645h4bfhi_If72c562h5`h5_c2gPg>aPb5be]`ffdh_dPc5\ge]fd_c_ahP`eDTau8Tau``3gK`989Gn6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%tJ|:cHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm(@@5=2?5 $EF5:@D 3F:=5:?8k^2m[ H9:49 D:ED 25;246?E E@ E96 |2C8@E AC@A6CEJ 2?5 :? H9:49 92G6 C64@C565 #@J p4F77[ y@2? q26K[ z2?D2D[ {:?52 #@?DE25E 2?5 }6:= *@F?8[ 2>@?8 @E96CD]k^AmkAm#2H=:?8D 2?5 (6=49 4@F=5 ?@E 36 C624965 7@C 4@>>6?E C682C5:?8 E96:C A=2?D 7@C E96 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAm|2C8@E r276 2?5 q2C WE96 3F:=5:?8 7@C H9:49 2=D@ DF776C65 D@>6 52>286 5F6 E@ E96 |2C49 a_a_ E@C?25@X H2D <?@H? 7@C :ED 4966D6 A=2E6D[ !C@G6?ç2= @=:G6D[ =@42==J 8C@H? AC@5F46[ H:?6D[ C@2DE65 49:4<6?[ D62D@?2= 7CF:E E2CED 2?5 :?E:>2E6 G:36]k^AmkAm%96 D2=6 4@>6D 27E6C |4r@C>24< 462D65 @A6C2E:@?D @7 |2C8@E r27é U2>Aj q2C :? yF?6 27E6C ad J62CD @7 @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 23@FE e]d J62CD 27E6C D96 564:565 ?@E E@ C6@A6? D:DE6C 3FD:?6DD |2C496 pCE:D2? u@@5D]k^AmkAm~A6?65 :? a__e[ |2C496 pCE:D2? u@@5D @A6C2E65 7C@> 2 3F:=5:?8 E92E H2D 52>2865 5FC:?8 E96 a_a_ E@C?25@] (:E9 3@E9 E92E D6E324< 2?5 E96 492==6?86D @7 E96 r~'xs A2?56>:4 2E E96 E:>6[ |4r@C>24< 462D65 |2C496 @A6C2E:@?D :? a_a_ E@ 7@4FD @? |2C8@E r27é U2>Aj q2C]k^AmkAm':2 #FDE:4 #6DE2FC2?ED {{r[ |4r@C>24< :? pAC:= a_`d A2:5 Sfb_[___ 7@C E96 `hcd\@A6?65 EH@\DE@CJ DECF4EFC6[ 7C@> H9:49 D96 3682? @A6C2E:?8 96C C6DE2FC2?E 2?5 32C :? yF?6 a__`] |2C49 t86CE@?[ H9@ @H?D G2C:@FD t2DE }2D9G:==6 AC@A6CE:6D 2?5 92D F?56CE2<6? D@>6 56G6=@A>6?E @? E96 62DE D:56[ H2D E96 D6==6C]k^AmkAm}2D9G:==6\32D65 $EC:56 r@>>6C4:2= Wr2>6C@? q:46[ |2EE r@@A6C 2?5 {2?:6C (28DE6CX 92?5=65 E96 >2C<6E:?8 2?5 D2=6 @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C |4r@C>24<]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Rawlings Gillian Welch Woodland Sound Studios Americana (music) Americana Music Honors & Awards Winners American Bluegrass Guitarists American Acoustic Guitarists American Country Guitarists Recording Studios Country Musicians From Rhode Island Music Of Tennessee American Folk Music Restaurant Marche Cooking Foods Cuisine William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Blue Moon Waterfront Grille closes Tex-Mex cuisine restaurant set for 12South West End property eyed for mixed-use tower sells for $16M Phillips Toy Mart could close as owners plan to retire Proposed Chestnut Hill tower plan progresses