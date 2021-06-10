Bess McWherter has joined The Ingram Group, a Nashville-Washington, D.C.-based general consulting firm.
McWherter (pictured) previous served as a legislative advisor to U. S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), with whom she worked on issued involved defense, foreign affairs, intelligence, trade, small business, education and transportation.
McWherter’s work for Cooper included staffing him on the House Intelligence Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, on which Cooper serves as chair of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee. She began her career on Capitol Hill with the U. S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee under the leadership of former Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN).
McWherter followed that experience with a stint on the government affairs team at food and beverage company PepsiCo.
McWherter, who is based in Washington, D.C., earned a bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development and corporate strategy from Vanderbilt University and currently is pursuing a master’s degree in international business and policy from Georgetown University. She also studied at the London School of Economics.
“We are excited about Bess joining our team,” Tom Ingram, Nashville-based founder of The Ingram Group, said in the release. “I have known her family for many years and her since she’s been in Washington. She has proven above and beyond her broad-gauged abilities, her bipartisan DNA, and her ability to work well with constituents and clients in multiple government and private settings.”
Dobson to leave Vanderbilt for alma mater
Frank Dobson Jr. will leave Vanderbilt University to return to his alma mater, Bowling Green State University.
According to Vanderbilt.edu, Dobson spent more than 15 years at the university, most recently as associate dean of the Martha Rivers Ingram Commons. He came to Vanderbilt in 2004 as the director of the Bishop Joseph Johnson Black Cultural Center. He also led the Posse Scholar program, which is now led by Director of the Provost’s Office for Inclusive Excellence Franklin Ellis. Vanderbilt was the first university in the nation to partner with the Posse Foundation to recruit and mentor underrepresented minorities.
Dobson later was named one of the original faculty heads of house on The Ingram Commons and became a VUcept mentor, where he led university-wide efforts to promote inclusion and belonging across the first-year experience. In 2019 he was appointed as associate dean of The Ingram Commons.
While previously at Bowling Green State University, Dobson worked as a graduate assistant to writer James Baldwin.
“The decision is bittersweet because Vanderbilt has become a home for me,” Dobson told Vanderbilt.edu. “In this next chapter before retirement, it’s exciting to go back to a place that is close to my heart and pour into young people.”
Country Music Hall Of Fame adds Rush to oversee PR
The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum has named Jeremy Rush senior director of public relations, musicrow.com reports.
Of note, Rush previously worked at the nonprofit, and in media relations, from 2005 to 2010.
Rush is responsible for developing and managing the organization’s external communications, media coverage, influencer marketing and media relations strategy. He will report to Lisa Purcell, senior VP of external affairs.
Rush brings more than 16 years of experience in public relations and media relations strategies. He previously led system-wide public relations and media engagement efforts for PeaceHealth, a nonprofit health care system with medical centers in Washington, Oregon and Alaska, including serving as a public information officer during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he once oversaw communications and media relations for Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute in Portland.
Rush received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Middle Tennessee State University. He has written music reviews and features for the Nashville Scene, Goldmine, WPLN Nashville Public Radio, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and has been published in print publications in Kenya and Uganda.
