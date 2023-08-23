Nashville Electric Service has announced the appointment of Michael Vandenbergh and Anne Davis as chair and vice chair, respectively, of its Electric Power Board, according to an NES press release.
Relatedly, Rob McCabe will continue to serve on the Electric Power Board after previously having served as board chair.
Vandenbergh is a professor of law at Vanderbilt University, serving as co-director of the law school’s energy, environment and land-use program.
Davis has practiced civil and criminal litigation at Bass Berry & Sims and Neal & Harwell. She previously worked as the managing attorney for the local Southern Environmental Law Center office.
In addition, Davis served as chair for the Metro Nashville Task Force on Environmental Sustainability and as Nashville’s first lady from 2007-2015 when her husband, Karl Dean, was mayor.
Originally having been appointed to the board in 2009, McCabe has more than 10 years of experience working with Nashville Electric Service. Before his last appointment to chair in 2021, McCabe served as vice chair of the Electric Power Board and previously served as chair from 2012-2013 and 2017-2018.
Joining Vandenbergh, Davis and McCabe are Casey Santos and Clifton Harris, the NES release notes. Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council to serve five-year staggered terms without pay.
Lipscomb sets freshman enrollment record
Lipscomb University has announced its largest class of freshmen in school history, with more than 700 first-time students.
In addition, and according to a release, the university has recorded its best freshman-to-sophomore retention rate ever as part of an enrollment of more 4,800 students.
Included in this year’s enrollment growth is the launch of Lipscomb’s new Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Policy Studies, which begins this month with a cohort of almost 20 students.
The numbers come as the university one year ago launched Lipscomb Impact 360. Among the highlights of the accomplishments since then have been the establishing the Office of Research and Grants, the launching of the Center for Vocational Discovery, the opening Bison One Stop, the creation of the Lipscomb University Health Sciences Center and the start of the Next Generation Faculty Program.
“We are particularly excited about welcoming another record number of freshmen this fall,” Lipscomb President Candice McQueen said in the release. “Our Christ-centered mission paired with our top-tier academic programs resonate with students across the country. Students know this is a place they will thrive.”
Lipscomb University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.
Local nonprofit reelects Bradley lawyer as board chair
Nashville nonprofit Inspiritus has announced the reelection of Marc Bussone as board chair for 2023-24.
A partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, Bussone began his service to Inspiritus in 2013, when it was known as Lutheran Services in Tennessee. His 13-year tenure includes service on the governance committee and as board chair since 2022.
According to a release, Bussone will spearhead an Inspiritus redevelopment project to address the issues of affordable housing and its specific impact on the elderly and disabled (read here).
Construction of the North Nashville project, to be located at 1622 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., will begin by year’s end. The future campus will provide 80 units of affordable housing for seniors and individuals with disabilities. In addition, it will include 8,000 square feet of program space, including a food assistance effort.
“Marc is a visionary leader, a pillar in the Nashville business community and guided by his faith in his passionate advocacy for people,” John Moeller, CEO at Inspiritus, said in the release. “He has played an instrumental role in forging partnerships among city officials, community partners, like-minded ministries and businesses to advance the Nashville Campaign and help guarantee our most vulnerable neighbors in North Nashville have access to affordable housing and community support.”
