Nashville Electric Service has announced the appointment of Michael Vandenbergh and Anne Davis as chair and vice chair, respectively, of its Electric Power Board, according to an NES press release.

Anne Davis
Michael Vandenberg

Relatedly, Rob McCabe will continue to serve on the Electric Power Board after previously having served as board chair.

