The Nashville chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization has welcomed 36 new members.
The addition of the new members brings EO Nashville’s total membership to 283. The global EO network has more than 14,000 members across 198 chapters in 61 countries. Entrepreneurs must be a founder, co-founder, owner or controlling shareholder of a company with gross annual sales exceeding $1 million to join the organization.
“The EO Nashville network alone is one of the most valuable resources that our members have at their disposal,” Marty Reed, EO Nashville president and CEO of Randa Solutions, said in a release. “Even during the toughest of times, our members have access to an extra pillar of support in this organization. We look forward to adding these new entrepreneurs to our chapter and sharing experience and tools to help them thrive.”
The new EO Nashville members are:
● Cameron Bailey*, owner of Empire Homes, a manufactured home supplier and mobile home park operator
● John Bell, CEO of Bell Law, Settlement Services, LLC, a title company and real estate law firm
● Chris Blair, founder and president of The Listening Room Cafe, a live music venue
● Ross Booher, co-founder and CEO of Latitude, a contract attorney and paralegal provider
● Colin Callahan*, co-founder and CEO of Acklen Avenue, a software development company
● John Casacarano, founder of Beast Brands Inc., a personal care and grooming product company
● Dave Childers*, founder and CEO of Residential Investment Advisors, a multi-family investment brokerage firm
● Andrew Denny, owner and managing member of Textures Nashville, a custom hardwood flooring company
● Sarah Douglass, founder and CEO of Back to Nature LLC
● John Dyke*, founder and owner of The Turnip Truck, a natural foods grocer
● Austin Evans, vice president of Evans Glass Company, a residential and commercial glass company
● John Farrell, founder and president of Import Flowers, a flower retailer
● Luke Freeman, president of Wizard Creations, a branded merchandise supplier
● Craig Fulcher, vice president of DWC Construction, a general contracting firm
● David Gilpin*, owner and president of Gilpin Facial Plastics, a facial plastic surgeon
● Brent Lawrence, owner and COO of Global Product Sources
● Johan Madriz, founder and CEO of Distribuidora Limena Inc., an ethnic foods distributor
● Jonathan May, founder and president of Y&J Music LLC, a piano lessons business
● John Montgomery, founder of Montgomery Classic Construction, a luxury home builder
● Matt Neuhaus, founder of Neuhaus Foot & Ankle, a podiatric medical practice
● Clay Nicholas, founder and CEO of Vibronyx, Inc., a supply chain technology and analytics services company
● Ivan Ospina*, owner of Qubits Energy LLC, a service provider for power facilities and data centers
● William Paddock*, co-founder and managing director of WAP Sustainability, a sustainability strategist company
● Joel Pape, founder and CEO of Pape Ventures, Inc., a web product development and business optimization company
● Ilex Pounders*, founder and CEO of Made in TN, a gift shop
● Susan Richardson, co-founder and owner of MillarRich, LLC, a family-based residential and day services company for children and adults with developmental disabilities
● Aimee Romero*, founder and CEO of Love and Science, a digital business strategy boutique
● Caleb Roth, founder and CEO of Stain & Seal Experts, a staining and sealing contractor
● Scott Russo, owner and president of Misco Industrial LLC, an industrial and specialty maintenance chemical company
● Drew Sloss, co-founder and CEO of Climb, a rock climbing, yoga and fitness gym
● Scott Spiro, co-founder of SugarShot, an IT support, consulting, cybersecurity and network services provider (transferred from EO Los Angeles)
● Mark Stoner, founder and president of Ashbusters Chimney Service, Inc., a chimney sweeping company
● Kyle Trafton, co-founder and CEO of Matter Collective, LLC, a content accelerator and multi-entertainment network
● Taylor Thomas, co-founder and CEO at Samplize, Corp., a peel and stick paint sample company
● Dean Wegner, founder and CEO of Authentically American, a Made in USA apparel and merchandise company focused on veterans and first responders
● Robert Young*, founder and CEO of Covert Results, a private investigation, security and training firm company
Members marked with an asterisk are graduates of EO Nashville’s Catalyst program, an 18-month program with classes that are held at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center as well as small group forums, mentors, events and support designed to help businesses with at least $250,000 in revenue per year reach the $1 million benchmark.
The Nashville chapter bills itself as the largest EO chapter in the United States and the third-largest in the world.
Local lawyer to receive TBA award
Nashville lawyer Todd Pinckley will be presented with the Justice Joseph W. Henry Award for Outstanding Legal Writing on Friday, June 18, during the Tennessee Bar Association’s annual convention in Memphis.
The award was established nearly 40 years ago and is given each year to the lawyer who writes the most outstanding article that is published in the Tennessee Bar Journal for the preceding year. It is named for Henry, a former chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court known for his “forthright and clear writing,” according to a release.
This year’s winning article is “The Right to Remain Silent: Law Enforcement and the Duty to Intervene,” which was published in the November/December 2020 issue.
The Joe Henry Award is chosen by a committee made up of the chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court or his designee, deans of some of the state’s law schools or their designees — on a rotating basis — and the president of the Tennessee Bar Association. This year the judges were Katharine Traylor Schaffzin, Dean of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law; Tennessee Court of Appeals Judge Neal McBrayer, who was the designee of Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins; and TBA President Michelle Greenway Sellers of Jackson.
Pinckley is an in-house counsel for the National Association of State Boards of Accounting (NASBA) in Nashville, where he focuses on regulatory and administrative law. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he relocated to Nashville after graduating from the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis.
Since law school, Pinckley has held positions with multiple agencies in state and local government across Tennessee, including serving as a prosecutor for the Tennessee Department of Health and as an administrative judge with the Division of TennCare. He also served as the first attorney-advisor for the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board which investigates allegations of police misconduct.
The Tennessee Bar Association was founded in 1881.
Skanska announces nine local MWBE companies as workshop graduates
Construction and development company Skanska USA has graduated nine minority and women-owned business (MWBE) contractors in the Nashville area from its free safety leadership workshop.
According to a release, the program provides educational opportunities by teaching participating contractors how to integrate safety into every aspect of their business.
Skanska's five courses outlined the foundation of construction safety including OSHA regulations, work planning, training, incident investigation and root causes analysis.
"We are incredibly proud of the commitment of those who participated in our safety leadership workshop," Alisha Wix, Skanska vendor and diversity manager, said in the release. "Led by our environmental health and safety professionals, we wanted to create a program for MWBE’s in the area to develop safety leaders and expertise within their organizations. Ultimately, we want to support and prepare our partners for the growing construction opportunities throughout Nashville."
The companies and their safety graduates include the following:
● Imperial Cleaning Systems, Patrick Johnson, Project Manager
● K Payne Contracting, Angela Ross, Director of Operations
● R & Company Construction Group LLC, Michael Cox, Project Manager
● The Cleaning Leaders LLC, Sandra Potter, CEO
● Redox Environmatics Inc., Obinna Iwuchukwu, Owner
● John Curry Electric, Isilma Castro, Safety Director
● Ace Contractors Inc., Chandan Chaudhuri
● EJO Ventures, Lorenzo Holt, Senior Project Manager
● Elite Cleaning Service, NiStephanie McNeil, Owner
Skanska USA is based in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta taps two locals for committee work
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has announces the formation of a special committee on payments inclusion, a group that includes two local individuals.
The Nashville-area committee members are John Garratt, executive vice president and CFO of Dollar General, and Brian Williams, president of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Columbia.
According to a release, the committee is focused on finding solutions for cash-reliant individuals to become better connected to the economy, including to innovative financial services.
Mary Kepler, Atlanta Fed senior vice president and chief risk officer, will serve as deputy chair of the committee.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.