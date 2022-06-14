Phosphorus Cybersecurity, which moved its headquarters to Nashville a year ago, has tasked a new chief revenue officer with overseeing go-to-market strategy and global sales and business development efforts.
The company, which raised $38 million in a Series A fundraising round earlier this year, tapped Obbe Knoop for the CRO position. The company provides security for Internet of Things devices — devices like refrigerators and doorbells that are connected to the internet.
Knoop was most recently vice president of emerging markets for Armis, tasked with overseeing expansion into the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. He was previously vice president of worldwide sales at Nozomi Networks and was global director at BigFix.
"Obbe is a world-class business executive with a remarkable track record in sales strategy and revenue growth, and we are excited to have him join the team," Phosphorus CEO Chris Rouland said in a release. "As someone who has played an important role in the emerging IoT and OT markets, Obbe understands the unique nature of our technology platform and the vital needs we address. New Smart Technologies are rapidly changing the world we live in for the better, but they are also introducing new security risks to organizations as billions of tiny smart devices add vast new challenges and vulnerabilities to corporate networks.
"Companies will now have to secure an attack surface that is 10 times larger than it once was, and our mission is to provide an unrivaled level of security and leadership across all major industries."
In recent months, Phosphorus has also added a new board chair, chief security officer and chief marketing officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.