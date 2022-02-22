Less than a year after relocating its firm’s headquarters from Georgia and California to the Gulch, cybersecurity company Phosphorus has raised $38 million — $18 million more than they originally sought out to raise — in a Series A round of funding. The round was led by SYN Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, according to a release.
Phosphorus will use the newly injected capital to develop further its software platforms and grow its team. The company has plans to hire 50 more employees by 2024.
"Phosphorus's unique capabilities for hardening and defending [Internet of Things] infrastructure are a real game-changer for the cybersecurity industry as until now these solutions have been mostly limited to 'discovery' instead of actual remediation and prevention of the risk exposure," SYN Ventures Managing Partner Jay Leek said in the release.
Nashville Business Journal reported that the $38 million investment was made at a valuation “north of $100 million.”
Founded four years ago by Chris and Rebecca Rouland and Earle Eady, Phosphorus markets a security tool that offers inventory, patching and credential management for IoT devices, as well as automated remediation against IoT’s most critical vulnerabilities. Short for Internet of Things, the devices — including thermostats, cars, lights and refrigerators — collect and exchange data in real time using various sensors and can be controlled virtually by users.
Prior to launching Phosphorous, Chris Rouland started and sold several technology companies, including Bastille and Endgame, which he sold for $244 million.
“The billions of IoT devices in use today are highly insecure and vulnerable to a wide range of attacks, which expose enterprises to many serious risks, from data breaches to ransomware," Chris Rouland said. "We have secured millions of IoT devices in our customer environments, and I remain surprised at how lax these security practices have been, particularly since IoT is becoming a more important attack vector and growing rapidly year over year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.