An emerging cybersecurity firm from Georgia and California is consolidating its team and establishing a new headquarters in Gulch Crossing, where company leaders intend to add up to 50 new jobs in the next three years.
Founded in 2017 by Chris Rouland, Earle Ady and Rebecca Rouland, Phosphorus Cybersecurity is moving to Nashville as it eyes a $20 million capital raise this year that will help build out the company’s workforce and drive sales. Of the 50 jobs to be added, the majority will be software engineers to “fortify” the company’s software.
The company raised $5 million in a seed round upon its founding led by early stage venture fund Risk and Reward. Company representatives did not respond Monday to requests for information about existing investors.
In a press release, the company cited Nashville’s network of prominent colleges and universities that offer cybersecurity programs, namely Vanderbilt University, who offers a focus on IoT and cyber-physical security.
Phosphorus marktes a security tool that offers inventory, patching and credential management for IoT devices, as well as automated remediation against IoT’s most critical vulnerabilities, the release says.
“In evaluating cities for our new home base, Nashville quickly rose to the top,” Rouland, who remains the company's CEO, said. “Tennessee's business-friendly environment combined with Nashville’s quality of life and highly-skilled workforce made this move a natural choice for our growing company.”
Prior to Phosphorus, Rouland and Ady, who serves as CTO, founded two other cybersecurity firms, Bastille and Endgame. Rebecca Rouland, now the CFO, previously worked as treasurer for The Home Depot.
