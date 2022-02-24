LP Building Solutions has named Jimmy Mason executive vice president and general manager of its oriented strand board operations.
According to a release, Mason succeeds Jason Ringblom, who was recently appointed executive vice president, general manager of siding, for the Nashville-based building materials company.
One of four officials serving on LP's executive leadership team, Mason brings more than 20 years of manufacturing operations experience to the role. He joined LP in 2006, most recently serving as vice president, siding manufacturing. In that position, he helped oversee the conversions of LP Dawson Creek and LP Houlton to siding mills.
Before that, Mason held roles as regional operations director and regional operations manager for siding as well as plant operations superintendent at LP Roxboro and LP Roaring River, and as plant manager at LP Roaring River. He previously worked at International Paper and Milliken & Company.
Mason earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a professional option in operations management from Auburn University.
“[Mason’s] strong track record of operational excellence propelled our siding business to new heights as we faced unprecedented customer demand, multiple capacity expansion projects, and complex health and safety conditions introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern said in the release. “I am confident that Jimmy’s leadership will be an asset to the OSB business as we continue to accelerate our strategic transformation.”
