The Lebanon office of 96-year-old Texas-based Central Freight Lines Inc. has laid off 66 employees as operations cease company-wide.
According to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document, the layoffs at the Wilson County office are permanent, with the trucking and logistics company workers not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
Founded in 1925 and based in Waco, Central Freight Lines operates locally at 7250 Eastgate Blvd. Company officials said all outstanding deliveries will be filled. However, no new freight is being picked up.
Austin-based KXAN reports the closing of Central Freight Lines resulted in the loss of approximately 2,000 jobs.
