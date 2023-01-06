Hunt Brothers Pizza co-founders and brothers Charlie Hunt and Don Hunt have died at ages 78 and 88, respectively.
According to a release, Charlie Hunt was 78 and died on Dec. 22 and Don Hunt was 88 and died on Dec 27. The causes of the two deaths were not disclosed.
The deaths follow Lonnie Hunt having died in July 2022 at age 85 (read here) and Jim Hunt having died in 2016 at age 76 (read here).
Since 2009, the company has been led by the second generation of members of the Hunt family.
Originally from Evansville, Indiana, and having worked at their father’s Austin’s Drive In, the four Hunt brothers founded wholesale food route business Pepe's Pizza in 1962. They went on to start Pizza Wholesale of Lexington, Inc., a wholesale food distribution company now affiliated with Hunt Brothers Pizza and with more than 3,000 customers in 16 states.
The men founded in 1991 their eponymously named Nashville-based company, which focuses on convenience markets and sports venues. Hunt Brothers Pizza products are offered in more than 8,000 locations in 28 states, with the company home to approximately 550 employees.
“The brothers knew where they were going when they passed, and we take comfort in knowing they are reunited again in heaven,” Scott Hunt, CEO of Hunt Brothers Pizza and son of Don Hunt, said of the recent deaths of his father and uncle.
Don Hunt is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and Charlie Hunt is survived by four children and two grandchildren. Both are survived by sisters Mary, Elizabeth and Terri.