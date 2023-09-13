Veteran music and entertainment industry executive, and Uncle Nearest co-founder, Keith Weaver has announced plans to launch hospitality company Nashwood Inc. in Shelbyville.

Formerly the executive vice president of global public policy and external affairs at Sony Entertainment Pictures, Weaver and his company will initially prioritize the redevelopment of Shelbyville’s US Bank Building, the Times-Gazette Building (which will act as Nashwood's office) and the Bedford Box Factory, according to a press release.

