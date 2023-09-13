Veteran music and entertainment industry executive, and Uncle Nearest co-founder, Keith Weaver has announced plans to launch hospitality company Nashwood Inc. in Shelbyville.
Formerly the executive vice president of global public policy and external affairs at Sony Entertainment Pictures, Weaver and his company will initially prioritize the redevelopment of Shelbyville’s US Bank Building, the Times-Gazette Building (which will act as Nashwood's office) and the Bedford Box Factory, according to a press release.
In addition, Weaver and wife Fawn Weaver, the co-founders of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, will continue the development of Nearest Green Distillery near Shelbyville. The distillery offers Humble Baron, a restaurant that is billed as offering the longest bar in the world.
Weaver estimates Nashwood will invest more than $100 million in Shelbyville during the next five years. The release notes Nashwood also will focus on property ventures in Georgia, Massachusetts and France.
"Having worked in the fast-paced creative sector for decades, I am fueled by dynamic, creative thinking and action," Weaver said in the release. "Alongside my entertainment career, I have been able to quietly develop successful investments and I'm thrilled to now fully shift my focus, bringing that energy and excitement to the real estate and hospitality realm."
Shane Hooper, CEO of the Shelbyville Bedford Partnership, said the Weavers’ “investment and dedication to the Bedford County community is unrivaled.”
Work to begin on Asian restaurant in Cummins Station
Work is set to start at Cummins Station on the build-out of space to accommodate New York-based upscale Asian restaurant brand Philippe Chow.
A permit, valued at $35,000, will allow for some interior demolition. Nashville’s Dem Tec Inc. is handling the job.
As the Post reported in June, Philippe Chow is slated to open in in 2024.
According to a release, the future 10,000-square-foot restaurant — which focuses on Beijing-style cuisine — will take the space last home to M. Market and some smaller, adjoining spaces. The address of the SoBro building is 209 10th Ave. S.
Philippe Chow’s flagship location opened in Uptown Manhattan in 2005, having since attracted celebrities such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Adam Sandler and Mariah Carey. It has since opened a second NYC restaurant and, recently, an outpost in Washington, D.C.
Nashville’s DZL owns Cummins Station and is transitioning the building to offer more high-end businesses than has previously been the case. Philippe Chow will join Pullman Standard Cocktail Lounge, The Gibson Garage and the forthcoming The Finch Grill & Raw Bar, among others, in the 1906-constructed building.
Merchants, the parent company of the brand, also plans a Philippe Chow in Miami’s South of Fifth district. Merchants bills itself as one of New York’s largest privately held restaurant owners. The company operates 17 restaurants in the city, including Treadwell Park (multiple locations), Merchants Cigar Bar, Industry Kitchen, Watermark Bar & Lounge and Mezze on the River.
Tampa-based casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise Capital Tacos will establish a Nashville presence.
A release does not note a specific local location.
Doug Morgan, a 30-year veteran of the quick-service restaurant franchise industry, will be the Tennessee franchisee. His initial deal is for a single unit in Nashville.
The parent company of Capital Tacos was founded in 2013 and started its franchise program in early 2022.
"After working with the likes of Applebee's, Denny's, and Pizza Hut over the course of my career, it's been difficult to place my finger on what concept might be next," Morgan said in the release. "But the people and product at Capital Tacos made that decision easy. The franchises devotion to quality, customer experience, and business development will play a welcomed and delicious role here in Nashville."
In addition to Nashville, Capital Tacos is seeking franchisees and stores in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Tulsa, New Jersey and Florida. With multiple Florida sites, the brand also offers two locations in Georgia and North Carolina, and one restaurant in Colorado.
The Capital Tacos’ menu offers standard fast-casual Mexican fare such as burritos, quesadillas, nachos and tacos.