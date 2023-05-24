Dollar General has named Steve Deckard executive vice president, growth and emerging markets — a position fueled, in part, by the company’s recent foray into Mexico.
Dollar General has named Steve Deckard executive vice president, growth and emerging markets — a position fueled, in part, by the company’s recent foray into Mexico.
The appointment is effective June 1, according to a release.
Deckard most recently served as senior vice president of emerging markets and led DG expansion into Mexico. He began his work at the Goodlettsville-based retail company in 2006 as a regional director.
As EVP, Deckard will provide leadership related to Mi Súper Dollar General in Mexico, pOpshelf and DG Well Being, along with assisting the company’s real estate and decision science and analytics teams.
During his tenure at DG, Deckard has held roles of increasing responsibility related to store operations, asset protection, corporate process improvement, strategy and financial planning. Previously, he spent more than 10 years at Walmart in various leadership positions.
Deckard earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
"Over the past 17 years, Steve has played an important role in the expansion of our business, … both in the United States and now Mexico," Jeff Owen, Dollar General CEO, said in the release. "His proficiency in data science, retail operations and strategic implementation has been critical, and we look forward to extending our reach and progressing key strategic initiatives under Steve’s leadership."
In March, DG announced the opening of its Mi Súper Dollar General in Escobedo, Nuevo León, Mexico.
International expansion plans were originally unveiled in 2021, with the company seeking to open about 35 of the new concept stores in northern Mexico by the current fiscal year’s end (read more here).
Dollar General operates approximately 19,150 stores in the United States. Shares of the company (Ticker: DG) are down about 15.4 percent year to date.
