Three months after Greater Nashville Technology Council CEO Brian Moyer announced he would be stepping away from the organization, GNTC has named its new leader.
The GNTC board has tapped local health care veteran Elise Cambournac to lead the organization that represents more than 600 member organizations and has an annual budget of approximately $3.3 million. She was selected in a nationwide search which included the review of 120 candidates, according to a release.
Cambournac brings more than 20 years of technology experience to the nonprofit. She will assume her new role April 18.
Prior to joining GNTC, Cambournac served as the associate vice president of Parallon, an affiliate company of Nashville health care giant HCA. During her nearly nine year tenure at Parallon, Cambournac lead the cybersecurity division and oversaw more than 35 large scale acquisitions including Mission Health.
In addition to her new role as CEO at GNTC, Cambournac will continue to serve on the board of the Interfaith Dental Clinic in Nashville and as an adviser to the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.
"Elise has been a part of the greater Nashville tech community for most of the past two decades," Moyer, who will be working with Cambournac over the coming weeks as part of the transition plan, said. "She has broad experience in technology, strategic thinking and leadership, and I believe she is perfectly suited to lead the Greater Nashville Technology Council."
The board also announced the promotion of two long-time GNTC staff members to senior leadership positions. Formerly GNTC's chief of staff, Sandi Hoff has been named COO. She will also retain her role as executive director of the NTC Foundation. Alex Curtis, who has served has the organization's vice president of public affairs and communications has been promoted to chief development officer.
"We are excited to welcome Elise as the Tech Council’s new president and CEO and to fill out the leadership team with the promotions of Sandi and Alex,” said Chris Bayham, COO of XSOLIS and board chair of the NTC. “These changes position the Greater Nashville Technology Council to meet the unprecedented opportunities and challenges our city and region are facing during Nashville’s emergence as a go-to place for top tech talent."
