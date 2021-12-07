Greater Nashville Technology Council CEO Brian Moyer announced Tuesday he will be stepping down from his role at the nonprofit in 2022.
“I consider myself an entrepreneur at heart and the time is right to look for my next challenge,” Moyer said in a release. “The tech council is well positioned for our next leader to take what we have built to the next level, and I look forward to seeing the council continue to play an essential role in Nashville’s and Middle Tennessee’s emergence as a major tech center.”
Moyer did not disclose his next endeavor. Prior to his role at GNTC, Moyer served as the executive vice president and chief information officer for HealthTechS3, a Brentwood-based health care consulting. He held a similar role at Gaffey Healthcare and co-founded Novas Technology Group and PHG Technologies.
Greater Nashville Technology Council’s board has retained executive search firm Grant Partners to find the organization's next CEO. Chris Bayham, COO of Xsolis and chair of the tech council board, added that Moyer notified the board of his impending departure several months ago and will work with the new CEO on the transition.
Under Moyer’s leadership, GNTC grew its membership and staff by 50 percent, secured nearly $3 million in grant commitments for workforce development and tech education, established Tech Hill Commons and launched a national campaign — TechIntoNashville — to highlight Nashville’s tech sector and recruit talent and companies from other cities.
“During my first meeting with the NTC board of directors in 2016, we agreed that the size of our tech workforce should be the primary metric to measure our success,” Moyer said. “Five years later, we have seen a 51 percent growth in our tech workforce, ranking us the fastest growing in the nation.”
“When Brian took the helm, the tech council was poised for growth, but none of us could have imagined the progress our tech community has made over the last several years,” Bayham said. “Through Brian’s leadership and the efforts of a fully committed board and staff, Middle Tennessee’s tech ecosystem is thriving.”
(1) comment
You'll be missed, Brian! Best wishes on your next endeavor... eager to learn more about what's next.
