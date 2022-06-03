Warner Music Nashville announced Thursday new leadership for its country division, with veteran employees Ben Kline and Cris Lacy to serve as co-presidents as John Esposito will transition to chairman emeritus.
According to a release, Esposito will remain in his roles as CEO and chairman until 2023.
Esposito was the director of Warner Music Nashville when it began operations in 2009, and in his time at the helm, market share quadrupled, the release notes. He joined Warner in 2002.
Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music, said that under Esposito's guidance over the past 13 years, the Nashville team "has built superstar careers, attracted original new voices, innovated in the digital world and championed the creative community.
"I’ve no doubt Cris and Ben will grow and evolve our artist-first philosophy with ingenuity, skill, and style," Lousada added. "In the streaming era, country music is increasingly becoming global music, and Ben and Cris make a dynamic duo to lead our pioneering Nashville label into the future. And I’m pleased we’ll continue to have the benefit of Espo’s sage advice and wide-ranging industry relationships.”
Kline joined the company in 2014 as VP of revenue and has served in multiples roles. He has spent three decades in the music industry, according to the release.
Lacy joined WMN in 2005 and is credited with signing many of the label's prominent artists, including Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown.
Earlier this year, WMN opened a newly renovated headquarters on Music Row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.