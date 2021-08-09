Nashville-based tech marketing firm TechnologyAdvice has purchased TechRepublic, a trade platform formerly owned by Red Ventures.
The technology-centric trade publication will add a global team of technology and media professionals to the company that develop web, video and audio contract for more than 18 million registered users.
TechnologyAdvice Founder and CEO Rob Bellenfant said the deal will grow the company’s audience “substantially” and enable its more than 600 clients to engage with nearly 10 million users every month. Last year, the company said they connected with only one million technology buyers.
The acquisition builds on the last year of strategic growth for the company, according to a press release, augmenting growth in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia.
“The acquisition of TechRepublic presents an incredible opportunity for TechnologyAdvice to build upon our core purpose of creating opportunity for technology buyers, technology vendors, our team members, and our communities,” Bellenfant said in the release.
“We are continuing to innovate in the ways we serve technology users with the best technology news, recommendations, and reviews. Perhaps the most exciting thing for me about this deal is that we now have a truly global operation with the ability to serve technology vendors and users around the world.”
