Officials with Prisma Nashville announced Wednesday the company will expand operations in Davidson County, a roughly $12 million undertaking expected to yield 109 jobs during the next five years.
Prisma, which manages the logistics, manufacturing and distribution of marketing and printing materials for various national clients, eventually will operate at 2947 Brick Church Pike. Last home to Quad/Graphics, that North Davidson County property sold in March 2021 for $11.2 million (read here).
Locally, Prisma operates at 211 Whitsett Road in South Nashville. No move date has been announced.
According to a release, the expansion is being driven by increased demand at the company’s locations in Tennessee and Arizona. Specifically, Prisma will expand its existing Nashville facility by more than 100,000 square feet, with the effort to include office space and upgrades.
Prisma was founded about 40 years ago and is led by President Michelle Yun. The company employs roughly 330 people in Nashville and Phoenix.
“Prisma chose Nashville specifically for our expansion in order to increase logistical capabilities across both coasts,” Yun said in the release. “We are thrilled to invest in this community and look forward to continued growth.”
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development might be providing.
Bob Rolfe, TNECD commissioner, said the state has supported 170 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in nearly 46,000 job commitments and approximately $8 billion in capital investment.
The aforementioned Quad/Graphics no longer operates in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.