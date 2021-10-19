The Ingram Group announced Tuesday the addition of public policy communications veteran Molly Sudderth.
With more than 20 years of experience, Sudderth has worked for nonprofits during the past eight years, most recently as director of community engagement for NashvilleHealth, a community health organization founded by former U.S. Senator Bill Frist. She held that role since August 2017.
Similarly, Sudderth also served as senior director of community relations at the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness, a nonprofit that works with employers, insurers, hospital systems and governments.
In addition, Sudderth worked for two years as director of communications at the state Department of Children’s Services. Before that, she operated in the same role at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau for nearly four and a half years.
Sudderth also spent almost four years as press secretary for former Mayor Bill Purcell from 2003 to 2007 and as communications director at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development from 2000 to 2003.
Sudderth attended the University of Tennessee.
“Our people are what set us apart, and we are pleased to welcome Molly to The Group,” Tom Ingram, founder and chairman of the locally based strategic consulting and lobbying firm, said in a release. “Her deep understanding of local and state government and experience in communications and public relations will benefit our clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.