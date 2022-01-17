Jack Wallace, a 37-year veteran of global insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson, has partnered with Wallace Palmer, formerly of New York-based Marsh, to form boutique agency Palmer & Wallace Insurance Brokerage.
The business, formally launched in December, also includes a third employee, account executive Mary Kate Graves.
Wallace said the firm would be generalist, with significant business in the real estate, health care and tech industries.
The venture goes against the grain of industry-wide consolidation, Wallace said, in which private equity-backed giants have acquired many locally owned brokerages. That move has had some advantages, particularly on the business side, and Wallace was quick to praise his time at Willis Towers Watson.
But, he said, “from a customer standpoint, it doesn’t always make as much sense, because a lot of the time, the personal touch … you lose a lot of that when it gets consolidated.”
Wallace compared the trend to a similar one in banking, which preceded in recent years a resurgence of new locally owned banks.
“It’s still a relationship-oriented business, and I’ve got a lot of relationships,” Wallace said. “We’re off to a pretty dang good start considering we’ve only been open since December.”
