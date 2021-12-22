Regions Bank parent company Regions Financial Corp. has acquired Clearsight Advisors, a tech-focused investment bank with a significant Nashville-area presence.
According to a release, Regions will incorporate Clearsight, based in the Washington, D.C., area, into the bank’s existing capital markets division.
The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year. Terms were not disclosed.
In 2018, the mergers and acquisitions firm dispatched co-founder Bhavin Patel to set up a local office. Earlier this year, Clearsight advised Cool Springs-based Cumberland in its acquisition by a Seattle company.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Regions Bank to expand services and capital raising options for our clients,” Clearsight Co-Founder and CEO Joel Kallett said in the release. “Over the last decade, Clearsight has grown to be an M&A advisory leader in the burgeoning knowledge economy. Strategically, we were seeking a partner that would help us expand our ability to provide a more fulsome suite of services and capital options for our growing client base, while identifying the right culture match for our team. We have found the ideal partner in Regions Bank to help us enhance our client solutions while also building on the culture and team dynamic that have been a hallmark of Clearsight since its founding.”
The acquisition helps Regions bring on “additional revenue diversification,” the release noted.
Clearsight will maintain its additional offices in New York City and Dallas, according to the release.
Holland & Knight served as Clearsight’s legal counsel in the acquisition. Houlihan Lokey and Moore & Van Allen advised Regions on the deal.
