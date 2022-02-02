Nashville-based InsurePay — an online insurance billing and paying platform — has added a new face to its C-suite.
On Tuesday, the company announced the appointment of Michael Carus as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Based in New York, Carus has more than 25 years of experience as an IT executive. Prior to joining InsurePay, Carus served as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Utilant.
The addition comes less than a month after InsurePay announced the completion of its Series B funding round and the acquisition of Split Limit Studios, a Massachusetts-based insurance IT company. Split Limit CEO George Kostakos joined InsurePay as chief revenue officer as part of the deal. Executives declined to disclose the financials of the fundraise or acquisition.
After acquiring Split Limit Studios, the InsurePay team doubled in size. Today, there are 40 full-time InsurePay employees. A spokeswoman for the company said the company plans to add another 10 to its team by the close of 2022.
"We are fortunate to capitalize on Michael's experience of working with a variety of InsureTech and FinTech companies, from startups to enterprise-level organizations,” InsurePay President Adam Beck said in a release. “With Michael spearheading our operating and financial initiatives, we will be prepared to extend our growth trajectory, attract new talent, and position the company for future strategic initiatives. Michael's experience makes him the perfect leader to manage our long-term operating and financial goals and guide our growth."
