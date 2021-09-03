Nashville-based private investment firm Gen Cap America has bought a manufacturer of lab animal equipment and cages, the 14th investment from its $250 million fund activated in 2016.
The local firm — which has assets in manufacturing and distribution services that span multiple industries, including aerospace and defense, food, medical infrastructure, material handling, among others — bought Lab Products, LLC and Harford Systems, LLC from Avidity Science, a Wisconsin-based company that distributes lab equipment to researchers in the life sciences, agriculture and health care industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Combined under the Lab Products brand, the two companies offer environmental control systems and plastic and metal cages for researchers conducting testing on animals, and serve customers in the sciences, government and academic research, according to a press release. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Seaford, Delaware, with a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, Maryland.
The leadership team at Lab Products will remain, led by CEO John Soper.
“We are thrilled to partner with an exceptional management team at Lab Products,” Chris Godwin, managing director at Gen Cap America, said in the release. “They plan to further build on the company’s long track record of providing the highest quality housing and care equipment products. Our management partners have decades of experience in the space and demonstrated innovation abilities to provide for the needs of their customers.”
