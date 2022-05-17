Pinnacle Financial Partners executive Hugh Queener is planning to retire, the Pinnacle Bank holding company told federal regulators on Monday.
Queener has served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Pinnacle since 2000, when the bank was founded. His last day is scheduled for March 31, 2023.
“Hugh and I have partnered together for many years, dating back to the late 1970s in Knoxville," Pinnacle CEO Terry Turner said via a spokesperson. "He co-founded Pinnacle with Rob McCabe and me and has been instrumental in our growth and success over the past 22 years. I like to say that Hugh and his team built the bank, and Rob and I took the credit. We knew this day would come eventually and have been planning for it. Now we’ll begin executing the succession plan we have in place for an orderly transition.”
According to a filing, Queener will remain in his leadership position and help with the transition process over the next 11 months.
Prior to Pinnacle, Queener spent 13 years at First American National Bank/AmSouth and worked at software companies The Kirchman Corporation and Systeme Corporation.
He has held leadership positions with the Central Business Improvement District, Leah Rose Residence for Senior Citizens, Pathway Lending, Downtown Partnership and Tennessee Wesleyan College, where he earned an undergraduate business degree.
