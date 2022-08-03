Carpenter, a former CEO and board chair at LifePoint Health, was named the new board chair at FirstBank. Prior to joining LifePoint as a founding employee, Carpenter was a partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis and head of the firm’s health law group.
Carpenter is a past chair of the board at the Federation of American Hospitals and Nashville Health Care Council. He is currently board chair at Montgomery Bell Academy. Carpenter joined the FB Financial board in 2020.
“We have the utmost gratitude and respect for Stuart and his commitment to FirstBank, and we wish him all the best in his new role as commissioner,” FirstBank President and CEO Chris Holmes said in a release. “Bill’s decades of legal and corporate experience and invaluable knowledge of the Nashville community make him an ideal fit for this role. We anticipate a seamless transition in leadership and look forward to continuing FirstBank’s success under his leadership.”
According to company materials, FirstBank is the third largest bank headquartered in Tennessee, with approximately $12.6 billion in assets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In