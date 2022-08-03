Bill Carpenter

Stuart McWhorter’s departure from the FB Financial board to return to Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is official, and Bill Carpenter is filling his shoes at the Nashville-based parent of FirstBank.

Carpenter, a former CEO and board chair at LifePoint Health, was named the new board chair at FirstBank. Prior to joining LifePoint as a founding employee, Carpenter was a partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis and head of the firm’s health law group.

