Fifth Third Bank has announced that Jonathan Godfrey has been promoted to middle market national sales manager and will continue his work from the Nashville office.
The local position is new to the Cincinnati-based company, according to a release.
Godfrey joined Fifth Third Bank in 2008 as a financial center manager and has held various leadership roles since then, including as senior commercial banker, commercial middle market team leader, market executive, commercial relationship manager, business banker and retail regional manager.
Prior to joining Fifth Third, Godfrey served as a vice president at JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.
Godfrey attended the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Milligan College.
Godfrey serves on the Nashville Downtown Partnership and Nashville Sports Council boards of directors. He is a graduate of the Leadership Nashville Class of 2022. While in East Tennessee, he served on the board or advisory committees for the Boys and Girls Club, Junior League of Knoxville, March of Dimes and United Way.
“Since 2020, Jonathan led the expansion of middle market, doubling the number of commercial bankers, expanding Fifth Third’s presence in Memphis and Knoxville and growing the business,” Fifth Third Bank Regional President (Tennessee) David Briggs said in the release. “Jonathan’s leadership expertise and commercial business insight positions him well for his new role.”
Briggs is currently searching for a new senior commercial banker to lead Fifth Third commercial efforts in Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In