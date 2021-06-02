Fifth Third Bank has expanded the scope of a retail executive who has been with the bank since late 2009.
Dewayne King has been named senior vice president and retail executive for Tennessee. King has since early 2018 led Fifth Third’s Georgia retail operation, which comprises 31 branches, and will continue to oversee that group. The Tennessee retail operations of Cincinnati-based Fifth Third cover 39 offices and nearly 200 bankers.
King began his career at Fifth Third as a financial center manager and has since, among other tasks, also led the bank’s partnership with the Nashville Predators and its Tennessee retail small business team. He had previously been with HSBC Financial Services.
The local Fifth Third team led by Dave Briggs (and previously Mickey McKay) has been aggressively expanding its retail network in recent years. Most recently, the company received regulatory approval to set up shop in the former First Horizon Bank branch near the 70/100 split in Belle Meade.
