NewEdge Wealth, an investment adviser based in Stamford, Conn., is expanding to the Nashville area with the addition of three advisers from UBS.
Richard Ina will lead the team, focused on “ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices and institutional clients,” according to a release. He will be joined by associates Alison Ina and Paige Muirhead.
"Richard and his team bring a well-established and hard-earned reputation of servicing their clients' unique needs, and we are thrilled to have them within the NewEdge Wealth network," Rob Sechan, CEO and co-founder of NewEdge Wealth, said in the release. "He wanted a partner to provide more freedom in choosing solutions and services for his client's wealth management needs, and NewEdge provides that flexibility."
Richard Ina began his career with Deloitte and Touche in Cleveland and worked at Smith Barney before joining UBS in 2010.
NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings.