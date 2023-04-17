Veteran Vanderbilt political scientist John Geer is stepping aside as dean of the university’ college of arts and science to serve as a senior adviser to Chancellor Daniel Diermeier.

John Geer

According to vanderbilt.edu, the transition will be effective June 30, when Geer — a Vanderbilt faculty member since 1995 and previously the vice provost for academic and strategic affairs — will have served as dean for five years.

Timothy McNamara