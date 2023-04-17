Veteran Vanderbilt political scientist John Geer is stepping aside as dean of the university’ college of arts and science to serve as a senior adviser to Chancellor Daniel Diermeier.
According to vanderbilt.edu, the transition will be effective June 30, when Geer — a Vanderbilt faculty member since 1995 and previously the vice provost for academic and strategic affairs — will have served as dean for five years.
Relatedly, Timothy McNamara, who oversees university’s social and natural sciences programs as chair, has been appointed interim dean of the college of arts and science for a one-year term.
As senior adviser, Geer will develop strategy and offer insights and education about initiatives related to strengthening democracy. He will work with both the vice chancellor for communications and marketing and the vice chancellor for government and community relations. In addition, Geer will assist Vanderbilt’s Dare to Grow campaign, working with the division of development and alumni relations.
In January 2021, Geer helped launch (and continues to oversee) the Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy, which aims to lessen political polarization through research and evidence-based discourse. He is a founder of both the VU Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions and the Vanderbilt Poll, which conducts surveys to assess the public’s opinions related to policy-making and for which he will continue to co-direct with Joshua Clinton, a professor of political science.
“John Geer’s expertise in and passion for our democratic institutions, and his long dedication to advancing our academic mission, make him particularly well-positioned to take on this new role,” Diermeier said.
McNamara started his career at Vanderbilt as an assistant professor of psychology in 1983, eventually being appointed associate provost for faculty in 2004. He later became vice provost and added responsibilities for international affairs (2011) and research (2015) before stepping down at the end of 2015.
“Tim is a highly respected faculty member, an accomplished researcher and a seasoned administrator,” said Cybele Raver, Vanderbilt provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Thanks to his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence, I’m confident that the College of Arts and Science will continue to reach new heights of success while we chart our future course.”
A national search to replace Geer will be undertaken.