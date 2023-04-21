Vanderbilt announced Friday it has launched Dare to Grow, a $3.2 billion fundraising campaign that comes one month into the university’s sesquicentennial year.
According to a release, more than $2.4 billion already has been raised toward the campaign’s goal. The fundraising initiative is billed as “the most ambitious in Vanderbilt’s history.”
Dare to Grow has drawn more than 125,000 donors thus far. The university aims to bolster that engagement by exceeding 8,000 donors during its annual Giving Day on April 27.
Steven Madden (VU class of 1991, founder, CEO and president of Apex Heritage Group) and Mark Mays (class of 1985, principal of Rocking M Capital and former CEO of Clear Channel Communications) are co-chairs of the campaign. Both are Vanderbilt trustees.
“One hundred and fifty years after the founding gift that brought Vanderbilt to life and charged us with serving society, this is a profoundly transformative moment that our entire global community can be part of and take pride in,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in the release. “With support from this campaign, we will realize exponentially more of our immense potential, create more impact with more life-changing education and research, expand our efforts to champion free expression and civil discourse, and claim our place as the great university of this century.”
