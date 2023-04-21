Vanderbilt announced Friday it has launched Dare to Grow, a $3.2 billion fundraising campaign that comes one month into the university’s sesquicentennial year.

According to a release, more than $2.4 billion already has been raised toward the campaign’s goal. The fundraising initiative is billed as “the most ambitious in Vanderbilt’s history.”

Daniel Diermeier

