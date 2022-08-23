BIT Nashville

BIT-Nashville vice president Lena Winfree (left) and president Holly Rachel

The Nashville chapter of Blacks in Technology, an advocacy group focused on diversity in tech, is trying to get more Nashville students interested in technology careers.

The organization recently announced it had launched an education program called LocalTek – Thrive targeting Metro Nashville students. The program is kicking off this fall with 150 juniors at RePublic High School. BIT-Nashville leaders want to expand the program to other Metro high schools, especially in North Nashville.  

