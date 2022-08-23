The Nashville chapter of Blacks in Technology, an advocacy group focused on diversity in tech, is trying to get more Nashville students interested in technology careers.
The organization recently announced it had launched an education program called LocalTek – Thrive targeting Metro Nashville students. The program is kicking off this fall with 150 juniors at RePublic High School. BIT-Nashville leaders want to expand the program to other Metro high schools, especially in North Nashville.
“MNPS is a district that is mostly minority,” BIT-Nashville President Holly Rachel said. “That's important because we want to make sure that the minority community has access to technology education. That's a very big industry; it’s a high growth industry. We can't expect more kids to go into the industry without being exposed to it.”
BIT-Nashville partnered with Dell Technologies and Tennessee State University to jumpstart a three-year pilot initiative aimed at helping students learn about technology. Participants will work on data science, health care analytics and app development.
“This program shows great promise in introducing a new generation to careers in the tech industry and in achieving greater diversity in Nashville’s tech community overall,” Shoshana Samuels, Nashville co-site director for Dell Technologies, said in a press release. “Exposing students to such robust technology education in high school can have a lasting, life-changing impact on their futures and further connect them to opportunities in the digital society.”
In addition, students can earn certifications and college credit via TSU’s dual enrollment program.
“They can leverage that to get into an entry-level position, or they can go to college with the college credit they earned and then leverage that certification onto their next step,” Rachel said.
Rachel told the Post about another project BIT-Nashville is working on with Dell.
“We are implementing a Girls Who Game after-school program in middle school,” she said. “It's still in the North Nashville area, but it's a private school. Getting those girls into technology and exposing them to it a little bit younger, that's us inching into a younger demographic.”
KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.
