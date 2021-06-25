Murfreesboro-based medication and chronic health services provider TwelveStone Health has announced that David Bartholomew, executive chairman at Shearwater Health, has joined its board of directors.
In addition to his ties to finance industry and private equity entities, Bartholomew (pictured) served once as president and chief executive officer at Shearwater Health and was inducted into the American Staffing Association Leadership Hall of Fame in 2019.
Bartholomew founded Nashville based Staffmark in 1991 and grew it from a startup to more than 400 locations. He has served on several boards including those of Fourth Capital, Provider Trust and Staff Management.
“The addition of David to our board is a notable milestone for TwelveStone,” Shane Reeves, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a release. “His industry acumen and extensive first-hand knowledge in building a multi-site business will be invaluable as we expand across the Southeast.”
Vanderbilt creates $1M fellowship
Vanderbilt University has announced a SPIE Faculty fellowship valued at $1 million to support a faculty member at its school of engineering.
Specifically, VU and SPIE, an international society for optics and photonics, will establish the SPIE Faculty Fellowship in Optics and Photonics.
The $500,000 gift from the SPIE Endowment Matching Program will be matched 100 percent by Vanderbilt.
This is the eighth major SPIE gift to universities and institutes as part of the society’s ongoing program to support the expansion of optical engineering teaching and research, according to a release.
VU Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Yuankai “Kenny” Tao has been selected as the recipient of the first gift.
Skanska honors nine local MWBE contractors
Global construction and development company Skanska USA has graduated nine minority and women-owned business (MWBE) contractors in the Nashville area from its free safety leadership workshop.
According to a release, the program provides educational opportunities by teaching participating contractors how to integrate safety into aspects of their businesses.
Skanska's five courses outlined the foundation of construction safety including OSHA regulations, work planning, training, incident investigation and root causes analysis.
"We are incredibly proud of the commitment of those who participated in our safety leadership workshop," Alisha Wix, Skanska vendor and diversity, said in the release. "Led by our environmental health and safety professionals, we wanted to create a program for MWBE’s in the area to develop safety leaders and expertise within their organizations. Ultimately, we want to support and prepare our partners for the growing construction opportunities throughout Nashville."
The companies and their safety graduates include:
• Imperial Cleaning Systems, Patrick Johnson, Project Manager
• K Payne Contracting, Angela Ross, Director of Operations
• R & Company Construction Group LLC, Michael Cox, Project Manager
• The Cleaning Leaders LLC, Sandra Potter, CEO
• Redox Environmatics Inc., Obinna Iwuchukwu, Owner
• John Curry Electric, Isilma Castro, Safety Director
• Ace Contractors Inc., Chandan Chaudhuri
• EJO Ventures, Lorenzo Holt, Senior Project Manager
• Elite Cleaning Service, NiStephanie McNeil, Owner
In the Nashville area, Skanska’s recent or current projects include those involving Fifth + Broadway, JW Marriott, Cordell Hull, Sixth South, Clarksville’s multi-purpose event center and the future headquarters for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Based in New Jersey, Skanka USA operates its local headquarters in Franklin.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
