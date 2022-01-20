No matter their majors, Belmont students will soon have data analytics skills upon graduation thanks to the Belmont Data Collaborative’s new partnership with Juice Analytics — a Nashville-based technology company whose platform allows users to analyze and present data without specialized computer science skills.
“Our goal in this partnership is to make data accessible to everyone to apply data and solve real-life problems through the familiar, engaging form of storytelling,” Charlie
Apigian, executive director of the Belmont Data Collaborative, said in a release. “Too often people assume that providing insights is the final step in the process. We aim to take it a step further by creating data stories that compel action.”
Through its partnership, students will have access to Juice Analytics’s data storytelling platform, Juicebox which allows users to create interactive infographics and presentations without any coding.
Belmont has already piloted the platform in multiple settings.
In November, at the Belmont Data Collaborative's first hackathon, 70 students from 22 different majors with no previous knowledge of the Juicebox platform were instructed on how to use the technology in less than 30 minutes, Apigian said. At the end of the hackathon, participants used the platform to design presentations to communicate data findings.
The technology was also utilized in a journalism course for emerging media and video production majors. Sofia Pfaffl, a journalism major, used Juicebox to illustrate population growth in Nashville.
"My education as a video production major centers on the integral aspect of visual storytelling,” she said in the release. “By incorporating data into my story, readers are provided with a deeper understanding of the significance of the story. The more data a story contains, the more credible the message becomes. Presenting data visually keeps the story fresh and the readers engaged."
While there are still some details to be hammered out on the rollout of the technology at Belmont, Apigian said he expects Juicebox to be integrated in Belmont courses beginning this fall. An internal advisory board at the university is responsible for determining which courses in each college will include Juicebox’s technology. The board has already begun discussions, according to Apigian.
Once the board outlines the curriculum, Juice Analytics co-founder and CEO Zach Gemignani and Apigian will host in-person and virtual workshops to teach professors how to use the platform. They will also work with professors to figure out the most effective way to use the technology within different disciplines.
“Our collaboration with Belmont is an exciting opportunity for us to bring our data storytelling approach and capabilities to students across many disciplines,” Gemignani said. “Under Charlie's leadership, the BDC has an ambitious and innovative vision that we want to be part of.”
Belmont kicked off the establishment of the new data collaborative in 2021 with the recruitment of Apigian from Middle Tennessee State University and a commitment to spend $60 million on the effort in its first five years. The program will be housed at the under-construction Jack C. Massey Center.
