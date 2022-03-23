Work is ready to start on a major industrial project is planned for a Nashville International Airport-area site near which an industrial building recently sold for $31.21 million.
According to two permits, valued collectively at about $39.4 million, the buildings will be constructed at 600 and 700 Airpark Commerce Drive on about 75 acres in Una near Antioch.
Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial owns the Airpark Commerce site and is planning three Class A distribution centers with a collective 717,096 square feet, according to the company website. Alston Construction of Atlanta seemingly will serve as general contractor, the permit notes.
Dalfen, officials with which could not be reached for comment, acquired the property in February 2021 from Memphis-based logistics titan FedEx for $19.5 million (read more here).
According to its website, Dalfen owns properties in 23 states. Its only Tennessee real estate holding is located in Cordova near Memphis.
Dalfen’s Limited was founded in 1935 as an apparel retail chain. The company transitioned exclusively to commercial real estate work in 1992.
The aforementioned just-sold warehouse offers an address of 121 Air Park Center East, with the new owner Conshoshocken, Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group (read more here). In June 2021, Exeter paid a collective approximately $52.9 million for similar structures located on adjacent sites at 101 and 111 Air Park Center East.
