A local hotel developer focused on MetroCenter the past few years seemingly is eyeing a residential building for the suburban district located north of downtown Nashville.
Kal Patel, via Metro Center Rental LLC, plans a six-story building. To be called The Villas at French Landing, the building will offer 136 units.
Via the LLC, Kal Patel paid $3.8 million for the property in mid-2022. The 2.4-acre property is located at 131 French Landing Drive and offers a medical office building that will need to be razed for the apartment project.
Patel has applied for a permit to allow for construction and has enlisted Franklin-based Consortium as the architect. For the effort, Patel previously landed a loan, valued at $2.85 million, from Lebanon-based Wilson Bank and Trust. He said he will start soon after the permit is secured.
Patel operates Hermitage-based Imagine Hospitality, which owns a Fairfield Inn, a Home 2 Suites and an under-construction Residence Inn by Marriott, each located in MetroCenter. The latter (read here) is expected to see construction completion in mid-2024.