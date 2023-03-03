The Villas

The Villas at French Landing

 Courtesy of Kal Patel, Consortium

A local hotel developer focused on MetroCenter the past few years seemingly is eyeing a residential building for the suburban district located north of downtown Nashville.

Kal Patel, via Metro Center Rental LLC, plans a six-story building. To be called The Villas at French Landing, the building will offer 136 units.

