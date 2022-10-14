Construction is now underway related to a future Lower Broadway building that will partially wrap the structure home to Merchants and seemingly offer a Jon Bon Jovi theme.
Nashville-based Big Plan Holdings, which invests in real estate, cannabis, the music/entertainment sector and branding/licensing concerns, owns the property and is undertaking the project. BPH Founder and CEO Josh Joseph teams with wife and CFO Tara Joseph to run the business.
The future 35,000-square-foot commercial building (pictured) will stand five floors (about 70 feet tall), addressing both Broadway and Fourth Avenue South, and offer two fifth-story outdoor rooftop decks. The address of the property, last used as surface parking, is 405 Broadway.
Nashville Business Journal first reported Jon Bon Jovi — a mainstream pop-rock singer, songwriter and guitarist — will be affiliated with the business. BPH has yet to identify its "celebrity partner," as a previous release references.
"Alongside an unrivaled and exciting-yet-unannounced celebrity partner, we at Big Plan Holdings are pleased to be actively in the construction phase of what will be an innovative, frankly unrivaled concept in the arena of entertainment and hospitality, which for Nashville, is truly saying something,” Joseph said in a release issued Friday.
Nashville-based Centric Architecture has given the future building a traditional design (which is required by Metro's Broadway Historic Preservation Overlay). Wilson Bank & Trust is providing the loan and DPR Construction is serving as the project manager. (Read more here.)
Big Plan Holdings paid $9.4 million for the property in November 2020 in a deal that is believed to have set a since-broken record — about $1,350 a foot — for a downtown real estate land transaction.
Located in what is called The District, the 0.16-acre parcel is L-shaped, allowing the future building to front both Broadway and Fourth Avenue South and, in the process, offer rooftop decks overlooking both streets.
In addition to partially wrapping the Merchants structure, the future building will sit next to the structures home to Nudie’s Honky Tonk (Broadway) and Losers Bar and Grill (Fourth Avenue South).
Born John Francis Bongiovi Jr. in New Jersey, Jon Bon Jovi founded (in 1983) and fronts Bon Jovi, with the group offering 15 studio albums. Bon Jovi has recorded two solo albums himself.
The announcement of the start of work on the Broadway site comes a few days before the philanthropic arm of Big Plan Holdings, The Joseph Family Foundation, launches the second annual “Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye” benefit gala. To support the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the event will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and feature various country music performers.