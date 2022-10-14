Construction is now underway related to a future Lower Broadway building that will partially wrap the structure home to Merchants and seemingly offer a Jon Bon Jovi theme.

Nashville-based Big Plan Holdings, which invests in real estate, cannabis, the music/entertainment sector and branding/licensing concerns, owns the  property and is undertaking the project. BPH Founder and CEO Josh Joseph teams with wife and CFO Tara Joseph to run the business.

405 Broadway