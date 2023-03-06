Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Mainland Companies has paid $5.5 million for two small modernist residential buildings located in West End Park.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was a two-LLC entity involving Brentwood-based investor Hoss Mousavi and Jim Lebberes, a broker seemingly with Browning Development Services. Mousavi and Lebberes paid $3,623,000 for the West End corridor-area properties in late 2021, Metro records show.
One building is known as The Marc and sits at 3209 West End Circle. Opened in 1961, the two-story building offers 16 units.
The other building, opened in 1976 and also with two floors, offers eight units and an address of 3205 West End Circle (and an alternative address of 3214 Hillcrest Place).
Also as part of the deal, Mainland acquired raw land with an address of 3207 West End Circle and, to an extent, sandwiched by the two buildings.
With a collective 24 residences, the transaction is the equivalent of $229,166 per unit.
The deal comes as Mainland in late February landed Metro approval for a boutique development in Germantown at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. (read here).
Relatedly, and also in Germantown, Mainland continues work on Elliott Row Homes (18 residences total with six under construction), which sits adjacent to the company’s condo building Elliott School (with all 26 units sold).
Mousavi has drawn multiple headlines the past few years for buying and selling Davidson County property. In September 2020, for example, he sold a SoBro property located next to the structure housing Third Man Records for $3.05 million to Room In The Inn Inc. (Read more here.)
