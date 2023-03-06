Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Mainland Companies has paid $5.5 million for two small modernist residential buildings located in West End Park.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was a two-LLC entity involving Brentwood-based investor Hoss Mousavi and Jim Lebberes, a broker seemingly with Browning Development Services. Mousavi and Lebberes paid $3,623,000 for the West End corridor-area properties in late 2021, Metro records show.

3209

3209 West End Circle as seen in 2021

