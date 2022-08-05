A West End corridor modernist apartment complex located near Dose Coffee and Interstate 440 has sold for $9.3 million, with the new owner a high-profile real estate company based in Minnesota.

Ryan Companies now owns West End Manor Apartments, which offers an address of 3414 and 3416 Park Drive.

