The sellers were part of a trust that included multiple families. Metro records are unclear as to what the trust paid for the West End Park property. However, ownership seemingly dates to 1962.
Opened in 1966, the four-building rental residential complex offers a collective 36 units. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $258,333 per apartment. The apartment units offer no residents.
West End Manor Apartments sits next to office tower 3322 Building — which anchors the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road — and offers an alternative address of 3367-3381 Fairmont Drive.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Ryan Companies operates offices in 15 major U.S. cities (though not in Nashville) and is home to about 2,000 employees. The company bills itself as a builder, developer, designer and real estate manager.
Ryan Companies, with partners, owns two senior living properties in the general Nashville area. Of note, the company owns the W Minneapolis – The Foshay hotel. Housed in an art deco tower rising about 450 feet, the skyscraper was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and is consider one of the U.S.’s most distinctive tall buildings.
In addition to Minneapolis, Ryan Companies owns large-scale buildings in Austin, Chicago, Jacksonville, Phoenix, San Antonio, Seattle and Tempe.
Ryan Companies officials could not be reached for comment. However, a source said the company was represented in the transaction by Terry Smith and Henry Trost, brokers with the local office of Toronto-based Avison Young.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In