An Antioch garden-style apartment complex has sold for $89 million, with the buyer a West Coast company seemingly new to the Nashville market.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Truckee, California-based OpenPath Investments now owns Discovery at Mountain View Apartments.
The seller of the 27.4-acre property — located at 5000 Mountain Springs Road near Antioch High School — was Irvine, California-based Steadfast Companies. Via an LLC, the company paid $49.75 million for the property in mid-2017, Metro records show.
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Continental Properties paid about $1.24 million for the then-raw land in 2007 before redeveloping it. With 336 units, Discovery at Mountain View Apartments opened in 2008.
The deal is the equivalent of about $265,000 per apartment, a figure that is comparable to those of similar recent transactions in Southeast Davidson County.
OpenPath has landed a roughly $67 million loan from Larkspur, California-based Acore Capital Mortgage, a separate document notes.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the sale.
The OpenPath Investments portfolio lists no holdings in any state located east of the Mississippi River. In addition to California and, now, Tennessee OpenPath owns apartment properties in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Texas and Utah. Peter Slaugh serves as founder and managing partner.
