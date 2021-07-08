A Wedgewood-Houston property on which a mixed-use project is planned has sold for $6.5 million.
The main address of the 10-parcel property to accommodate what will be tentatively called Hagan & Hamilton is 625 Hamilton Ave.
The new owner is Charlotte-based development company Proffitt Dixon Partners, which undertook its first Nashville project, Peyton Stakes, in Germantown.
The seller was a limited partnership that also owns the business, Queen’s Tree Surgery, that operates on the site (and that will relocate). Metro records are unclear as to what members of the Queen family paid for the property; however, the records show various transactions, with some dating to the 1960s.
Chad Grout, principal at Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction but a source confirmed the deal.
Stuart Proffitt, company co-founding partner, told the Post in April 2020 that Proffitt Dixon Partners was targeting a first-quarter 2021 groundbreaking for the project. He could not be reached for comment regarding any updates and detailed renderings.
“We believe Wedgewood-Houston is one of Nashville’s great walkable neighborhoods,” he said in 2020.
Hagan & Hamilton will have 220 residences and some retail space in three buildings. The development’s restaurant space would be located in a building facing both Hamilton Avenue and Hagan Street (and offering residential), while two residential-only buildings would address both Hagan and Moore Avenue.
Hagan & Hamilton will offer nine live-work units, with five in one of the residential-only buildings and four in the other such structure. Amenities will include a swimming pool, a club room, various patios and private outdoor space, and fitness center, among others.
Proffitt Dixon has enlisted Civil Site Design Group (engineering and land planning), EOA Architects and Hawkins Partners (landscape architects). Each is locally based.
The company is not disclosing the estimated cost to undertake the project, Proffitt said.
The planned project was originally conceived in early 2019.
