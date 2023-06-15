A West Davidson County property that is home, in part, to the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters building has been offered for sale for $9.5 million.

The main address of the multi-parcel site is 7220 Charlotte Pike, with the original TailGate Brewery facility located less than a mile to the west.

Paradym.png

A concept image of the type building the property could accommodate
Map Comps of 0 Charlotte Sold CMA-Rental CMA.jpg

An aerial view of the general area in which 7200 Charlotte Pike is located

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.