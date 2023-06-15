A West Davidson County property that is home, in part, to the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters building has been offered for sale for $9.5 million.
The main address of the multi-parcel site is 7220 Charlotte Pike, with the original TailGate Brewery facility located less than a mile to the west.
Linda Byrd, a broker with Nashville’s Next Home Music City Realty is listing the 4.24-acre property (which includes a 1958-constructed 6,842-square-foot building).
Byrd co-owns 1.34 acres of raw land that fronts Charlotte Pike and sits adjacent to, and in front of, the almost 2.9-acre VFW property. That site is part of the $9.5 million offering. The area seemingly offers few comparable recent sales. For contrast, TailGate owner Wesley Keegan paid $1.8 million for his 7.35-acre property, which sits at 7300 Charlotte Pike, in 2016 Metro records show.
VFW has owned its property since 1967, and Metro records are unclear as to what it paid. Similarly, Metro records are not clear as to what Byrd, via Charlotte West Partners LLC, paid for her property (which is sandwiched by Charlotte Pike and Old Charlotte Pike).
The overall site sits adjacent to the property home to concrete product supplier SRM Concrete.
The Metro Planning Commission recently approved a zone change for the property, a move that will allow a future buyer to redevelop the site with a mixed-use 220,000-square-foot building of up to 216 residential units. The first of three Metro Council votes on the mixed-use rezoning request will be in July.
Nashville’s Dale & Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties.
“Councilman Dave Rosenberg is fully in support of the VFW's effort to rezone the property as Metro wants to eliminate a right-of-way on one side of the property so that the state no longer is required to maintain that segment of the road,” Byrd said.
Headquartered in Kansas City and operating as a nonprofit, VFW was created in 1899 and is home to more than 1.1 million members.
