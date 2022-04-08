Downtown's UBS Tower has sold for $175.45 million approximately three years after it changed ownership hands for $135 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the high-rise — with an address of both 315 Deaderick St. and 300 Union St. — is Newport Beach, California-based KBS. The company also owns an office building located in Cool Springs. KBS has landed a $113.8 million loan from Capitol One, according to separate document.
The seller was San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Shorenstein Properties. That entity, as noted, paid $135 million for the building in March 2019. Of note, the seller in that deal, 315 Deaderick Owners LLC, bought the property for a mere $14.5 million in September 2013, a transaction that happened after a failed auction. The LLC would later undertake major upgrades to the high-rise.
In addition to UBS, tenants include various State of Tennessee offices and Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.
Opened in 1971, the tower spans about 635,000 square feet and rises 28 stories and about 355 feet. It is downtown's second-largest office building (based on square footage), ranking behind only the AT&T Tower (about 766,000 square feet).
Founded in 1992, KBS has executed transactions involving commercial real estate with a collective estimated value of $44.5 billion. The company lists 57 properties — primarily office buildings in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Minneapolis and Raleigh, among other U.S. — on its website.
“With a population quickly approaching two million, Nashville is a vital business, tourism and transportation center,” Marc DeLuca, KBS CEO and Eastern regional president, emailed the Post. “Nashville boasts a thriving economy that is predicted to see a 3.9 percent growth in employment in 2022. This activity creates numerous office-using jobs and significantly increases the rental growth and demand in the market. Now was the opportune time for us to make this investment.”
KBS plans to add a lobby coffee bar, bike room, shower and dog recreation area, a release notes.
Attorneys Bruce Fischer, Tatyana Litovsky, Christine Fan and Howard Chu, and paralegal Amanda Kennedy, of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP’s Orange County, California office, represented KBS in the acquisition.
Robby Davis, an executive director with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller.
