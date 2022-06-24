Downtown's UBS Tower is landing major upgrades — including a new paint job — that will carry a roughly $2.5 million price tag.
The changes come after Newport Beach, California-based KBS paid $175.45 million for the downtown high-rise in April (read here). The address is 315 Deaderick St. and 300 Union St.
Allen Aldridge, KBS senior vice president of acquisitions and dispositions, and co-director of asset management (including for the company’s Southeast region) said the tower's exterior concrete will be given a gray exterior. In addition, the metal column wraps at the main entry will be expanded to give a “better sense of presence.”
“This will give it a fresh, modern look,” Aldridge said of the paint job.
KBS also plans to add a lobby coffee bar, bike room, a garage mural, a shower, an updating sundries space and a dog recreation area, a release notes. Aldridge said the bike room will allow for both repair work and storage.
Changes to the current four retail spaces are also planned, with space modifications coming (which could yield up to seven retail spaces).
The building’s windows were replaced in the late-teens and will remain as is, Aldridge said.
The local Cushman & Wakefield is overseeing the work. The architects are ASD/SKY and Nashville-based SW Design Group.
In addition to UBS, tenants include various State of Tennessee offices and Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. The Ruby’s space will see an enhancement to its exterior area, including a canopy and elevated planters.
Opened in 1971, the UBS Tower spans about 635,000 square feet and rises 28 stories and about 355 feet. It is downtown's second-largest office building (based on square footage), ranking behind only the AT&T Tower (about 766,000 square feet).
Founded in 1992, KBS has executed transactions involving commercial real estate with a collective estimated value of $44.5 billion. The company lists 57 properties — primarily office buildings in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Minneapolis and Raleigh, among other U.S. — on its website.
KBS also owns an office building located in Cool Springs.
