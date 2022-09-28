Chicago-based Albion Residential announced Wednesday plans for Albion Music Row, a two-tower residential project that will feature a public plaza.

According to a release, the development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.