Chicago-based Albion Residential announced Wednesday plans for Albion Music Row, a two-tower residential project that will feature a public plaza.
According to a release, the development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.
On tower will offer 452 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet, while the second high-rise will offer 20 stories (250 feet) and 380 units.
Both buildings will be activated with ground-level retail and restaurant spaces. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature an active recording studio.
The addresses of the five parcels are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The corner parcel offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign.
Albion will need to acquire the property from Lee Beaman, with the release not including either the cost to purchase or an estimated price tag for the project.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. Albion and its team will pursue a LEED Silver designation.
Albion Residential is seeking a specific plan rezoning for the property as it has a topography that changes elevation by about 30 feet. The release notes a SP would allow for the project to offer proper scale related to a development Brentwood-based GBT Realty is pursuing nearby (read more here). The SP also would more effectively yield the creation of the public plaza and green space.
Relatedly, Albion will widen the alley behind the property to allow for improved vehicular access. This will result in no curb cuts being needed on McGavock and the opportunity to add a bike lane along the property.
The announcement comes as Albion in April paid $5 million for a 0.31-acre property located at 636 Division St., on the fringe of The Gulch and across Division from the company’s mixed-use tower Albion in the Gulch, which is nearing construction completion (read here). With a price tag of about $140 million, that building will offer 415 apartments and open in 2023’s first quarter. Pre-leasing will begin in October with a leasing office located at the 636 Division St. site.
“We are extremely enthusiastic about our vision for Albion Music Row and its potential to deliver more than 830 units and act as an activated residential hub for a redevelopment district primed to become Nashville’s next great urban neighborhood,” Andrew Yule, Albion Residential vice president of development, said in the release. “Central to our design is a public plaza between our towers featuring approximately 25,000 square feet of multi-purpose green space.
“We envision afternoon concerts and programming that engages residents and the neighborhood as well as just the ability to grab a coffee in our retail space and enjoy a nice sunny day,” Yule added.