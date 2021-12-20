Venerable downtown retail building The Arcade is slated for major upgrades.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the iconic structure will land improvements to both its Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue entrances. Nashville-based design firm Dryden is handling the job.
The effort comes as local real estate industry veteran Rob Lowe and various silent investors paid $28 million for the 119-year-old building in April.
The team will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee to seek approval for the exterior upgrades. The property sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
Currently, The Arcade is seeing interior work being undertaken, with a maze of scaffolding highlighting the effort. As to the proposed exterior updates, the images show the two entrances will retain traditional forms and materials.
The Arcade opened in 1902 and offers an address of 65 Arcade Alley. Spanning Fourth and Fifth avenues north, it was Nashville's first “shopping center,” as it replaced what was called Overton Alley as the city’s retail commerce epicenter.
Modeled after an Italian arcade, the structure offers entrances consisting of identical Palladian facades, according to the National Register. Its tenants include Manny’s House of Pizza, Monty’s Barber Shop, Phillyman Cheesesteak, a U.S. Post Office and multiple boutique art galleries on the second level.
Lowe, who serves as managing director for the local office of commercial real estate company Stream, could not be reached for comment. In April, he told the Post, “our intention is to be good stewards of the historic property.”
See a photo here.
