Stream leases 22,500 square feet of space at Landings at River North Reeves Young, Payment Nerds joining Nextpower at office building in developing area on Cumberland River Nicolle S. Praino Nicolle S. Praino Author email Nov 23, 2026 Nov 23, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Bowline Courtesy of Stream Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Stream Realty Partners has announced three office leases totaling 22,423 square feet for the Landings at River North.Called Bowline, the 78,000-square-foot, four-story Class A office building is located at 2200 Bowline Ave. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$EC62> D2:5 :? 2 C6=62D6 E92E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J b_[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 @77:46 DA246 C6>2:?D 2G2:=23=6 7@C =62D6 :? E96 DECF4EFC6]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 C6=62D6[ E96 =2C86DE @7 E96 E9C66 =62D6D :D h[_cc DBF2C6 766E @? E96 D64@?5 7=@@C 7@C v6@C8:2\32D65 86?6C2= 4@?EC24E@C #66G6D *@F?8] %96 7:C> 6DE23=:D965 :ED }2D9G:==6 @77:46 :? a_a_ 2?5 4FCC6?E=J :D =@42E65 :? $J=G2? !2C< 2E E96 $J=G2? $FAA=J 3F:=5:?8 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^#66G6DZ*@F?8Z\Z}2D9G:==6^obe]`d`each[\ge]gcecd_d[`dK^52E2lPb>`Pc3`Pc>ePb>dP`D_Iggece`35h36hff_bi_Iaca7423cb`d7fef7Pg>aPb5be]`d`e_gPc5\ge]gbe`faaP`eDTau8Tau``ECA7haEbn6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|%tI~rcIxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmc`_` r92C=@EE6 pG6]k^2m %96 $EC62> C6=62D6 DE2E6D E96 4@>A2?J H:== >@G6 :?E@ E96 {2?5:?8D 2E #:G6C }@CE9 :? DAC:?8 a_af]k^AmkAmxE :D ?@E 4=62C H96E96C #66G6D *@F?8 H:== >@G6 @FE @7 E96 $J=G2? $FAA=J 3F:=5:?8 @C :7 E96 {2?5:?8D DA246 H:== 36 :? 255:E:@? E@ E96 4FCC6?E @77:46 =@42E:@?] %96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m 92D C624965 @FE E@ #66G6D *@F?8 7@C 56E2:=D @? :ED @77:46 A=2?D]k^AmkAmp?@E96C ?6H E6?2?E[ E96 27@C6>6?E:@?65 A2J>6?E AC@46DD:?8 D6CG:46D AC@G:56C !2J>6?E }6C5D[ H:== @44FAJ 23@FE c[___ DBF2C6 766E @7 DA246 @? E96 3F:=5:?8VD D64@?5 7=@@C]k^AmkAmtI:DE:?8 {2?5:?8D E6?2?E 6?6C8J E649?@=@8J D@=FE:@?D 4@>A2?J }6IEA@H6C[ 7@C>6C=J }6IEC24<6C[ 6IA2?565 :ED =62D6 3J g[g_e DBF2C6 766E @? E96 3F:=5:?8’D E9:C5 7=@@C[ 3C:?8:?8 :ED E@E2= 7@@EAC:?E E@ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ac[fef DBF2C6 766E] %96 4@>A2?J H2D E96 3F:=5:?8VD 7:CDE E6?2?E :? a_ad]k^AmkAm“%96D6 EC2?D24E:@?D C67=64E E96 4@?E:?F65 >@>6?EF> H6’C6 D66:?8 2E {2?5:?8D 2E #:G6C }@CE9 2?5 E96 8C@H:?8 2AA62= @7 }2D9G:==6’D t2DE q2?< 2D 2? @77:46 56DE:?2E:@?[” r92C=:6 v:3D@?[ $EC62> >2?28:?8 5:C64E@C 2?5 A2CE?6C[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“uC@> 2? 6I:DE:?8 E6?2?E 6IA2?5:?8 :ED 7@@EAC:?E E@ ?6H 4@>A2?:6D 49@@D:?8 E@ 6DE23=:D9 2 AC6D6?46 96C6[ H6’C6 D66:?8 56>2?5 7@C H@C<A=246D E92E @776C >@C6 E92? ;FDE @77:46 DA246] #:G6C }@CE9’D 4@>3:?2E:@? @7 >@56C? @77:46 6?G:C@?>6?ED[ H2=<23=6 2>6?:E:6D[ 2?5 AC@I:>:EJ E@ 5@H?E@H? :D C6D@?2E:?8 H:E9 E6?2?ED]” k^AmkAmtC:4 %@>49:< @7 }6H>2C< C6AC6D6?E65 }6IEA@H6C[ $EC62> pDD@4:2E6 %C6G@C z?:D6=J C6AC6D6?E65 #66G6D *@F?8[ 2?5 s2G:5 z@K:2< @7 s2G:5 z@K:2< #t {{r C6AC6D6?E65 !2J>6?E }6C5D :? E96:C C6DA64E:G6 EC2?D24E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96 {2?5:?8D 2E #:G6C }@CE9 :D =@42E65 ?62C ~C24=6VD A=2??65 42>AFD 2?5 E96 ~I3@H 2?5 (2JH2C5 >:I65\FD6 2A2CE>6?E 3F:=5:?8D[ H9:49 2=D@ 762EFC6 2 >:I @7 C6DE2FC2?E 2?5 C6E2:= E6?2?ED]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lease Nextpower Renting Leasing Landlord–tenant Law Real Property Law Housing Legislation Land Law Property Nicolle S. Praino Author email Follow Nicolle S. Praino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Boring Company pays $8.7M for SoBro property Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery changes ownership Tex-Mex cuisine restaurant set for 12South Blue Moon Waterfront Grille closes