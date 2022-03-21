A relatively recently opened short-term rental building located in East Nashville that that the Post reported in early 2021 had offered for sale for $12.9 million is now seemingly seeing its units sold separately as condominium product.
Located at 941 Main St. and loosely called Bridal Suites Hotel, the three-story building offers 21 units. It suffered damage during the March 2020 tornado, and it is uncertain if the building has ever accommodated guests.
Married couple Kathyrn and Robert "Bobby" Bubis own the 0.94-acre property, having acquired it in early 2011 for $135,000 before beginning construction of the current building in 2018. Work was completed in early 2020 before the tornado hit. The hotel units originally were to have been marketed strictly via Airbnb.com.
A recently issued Metro Water Department permit notes “to convert the existing hotel permit … to multifamily.”
Relatedly, Bubis 941 Main GP recently sold two third-floor units to RAAG Investments LLC of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for a collective approximately $1.16 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The Post was unable to determine details about the LLC.
The Bubises, who could not be reached for comment, have sued their insurer, Auto-Owners Insurance Company, over claims related to damage the building sustained in the tornado. They are asking for damages of at least $100,000, plus other awards and legal costs (read here).
Of note, the Bubises in October 2020 sold the Melrose property home to Colonial Liquors for $2.45 million (read here).
