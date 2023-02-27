About 1.5 years after paying $12.5 million for an East Bank site on which it plans an apartment project, Atlanta-based development company Rangewater Real Estate has yet to offer any updates and the status remains unclear.
As the Post reported in September 2021, Rangewater paid $12.5 million for the four-parcel, 3.77-acre industrial site, located at 51 Oldham St. At the time, Rangewater was planning a 353-unit apartment building, with a groundbreaking slated for that month and the first units to deliver in spring of this year, according to a release.
Rangewater (stylized as “RangeWater”) President and CEO Steven Shores said in the 2021 release the company viewed the project as “an opportunity to be part of the revitalization of a progressive neighborhood. Being our 100th development, our team has invested a great deal of time and research to ensure we deliver a flagship project to best serve Nashville residents."
Rangewater, which owns the residential units in mixed-used Gulch building Velocity and developed a North Gulch site with The Gossett, declined to comment for this article.
The East Bank property sits across Oldham Street from the warehouse home to craft beer business Barrique Brewing (and Little Harpeth Brewing prior to that) and one block south of the Topgolf facility. Nearby is the Cumberland River.