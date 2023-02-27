Rangewater
Courtesy of Rangewater, Poole & Poole

About 1.5 years after paying $12.5 million for an East Bank site on which it plans an apartment project, Atlanta-based development company Rangewater Real Estate has yet to offer any updates and the status remains unclear.

As the Post reported in September 2021, Rangewater paid $12.5 million for the four-parcel, 3.77-acre industrial site, located at 51 Oldham St. At the time, Rangewater was planning a 353-unit apartment building, with a groundbreaking slated for that month and the first units to deliver in spring of this year, according to a release.

