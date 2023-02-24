Almost four years after landing Metro approval, Knoxville-based development company The 9 Group has yet to being construction of a two-hotel structure in The Gulch and the project either seemingly will not materialize or has been placed on indefinite hold.
The eight-story building would have offered a collective 214 rooms and 164 garage parking spaces at 602 Ninth Ave. S. The two hotels — a Hilton Tru and a Hampton Inn — would share meeting space, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
The Hilton website that lists all U.S. Tru locations offers no “coming soon” reference to the proposed Gulch hotel (as it does for other Tru hotels that are planned). However, a source with information about the effort said the project is on hold and not shelved.
The 9 Group, via Sachchidanand Hotel Gulch LLC, paid $6.9 million for the roughly 0.9-acre property in late 2016, according to Metro records. The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved some design details in June 2019. (An early-2018 groundbreaking originally had been tentatively eyed.)
9 Group officials could not be reached for comment regarding why the project has yet to start. Founded in 1976, The 9 Group offers no company website or major online presence.
Gatlinburg-based Trotter De Foe Architects had been handling design. However, the firm does not list the project on its website. Franklin-based Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. also was participating.