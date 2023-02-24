Tru

Hilton Tru and Hampton Inn

 Courtesy of The 9 Group, Trotter De Foe Architects

Almost four years after landing Metro approval, Knoxville-based development company The 9 Group has yet to being construction of a two-hotel structure in The Gulch and the project either seemingly will not materialize or has been placed on indefinite hold.

The eight-story building would have offered a collective 214 rooms and 164 garage parking spaces at 602 Ninth Ave. S. The two hotels — a Hilton Tru and a Hampton Inn — would share meeting space, a fitness center and a swimming pool.

